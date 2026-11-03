Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with Ladyzhyn bearing the brunt of the assault

During the night of November 3, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to monitoring channels, the main targets were the Ladyzhyn and Kryvyi Rih thermal power plants, as well as energy facilities in Dnipro, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary reports, Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia region was hit the most intensely. Monitoring resources claim that around 20 cruise missiles were launched toward the city. In addition, the use of another four ballistic missiles was reported overnight.

Earlier, monitoring channels had warned of approximately 40 missiles moving toward Ukraine's western regions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Force reported that air defense systems were actively operating.

Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih district came under attack

Russian forces also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, including with ballistic weapons.

The Russians struck critical infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih district – said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to monitoring channels, one of the likely targets of the attack was the Kryvyi Rih Thermal Power Plant near Zelenodolsk.

The consequences of the strikes on energy facilities, the extent of the damage, and information about possible casualties are being clarified.

There is currently no official confirmation of the number of missiles that attacked Ladyzhyn.

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