Russians launched a combined strike on Kharkiv: more than 60 people were injured

During the night of November 3, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Kharkiv using ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes hit a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district. The number of injured has risen to 62, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to updated information, the Russian strike hit a passageway between the buildings of the medical facility. The attack damaged the building of one of the hospital's departments.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the blast wave damaged more than 1,000 windows in the hospital and nearby high-rise buildings. At least four residential buildings and 10 passenger cars were also damaged.

More than 200 patients are being evacuated from the damaged hospital

According to Syniehubov, as of 06:15, the number of people injured in the attack had risen to 62. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

In addition, 226 patients are being evacuated to other medical facilities in Kharkiv.

Emergency services are working at the site of the strike in an intensified mode. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian shelling are ongoing.

Russia has deployed 11 strategic bombers: when a strike on Ukraine is possible