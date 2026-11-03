Russia has deployed 11 strategic bombers: when a strike on Ukraine is possible

During the night of November 3, Russia took at least 11 strategic bombers into the air from various airfields. Monitoring channels warn of likely preparations for a massive missile strike against Ukraine. This was reported, in particular, by the Telegram channel "Nikolaevsky Vanek," UNN writes.

Details

According to monitoring resources, at least 7 Tu-95MS aircraft and 4 Tu-160 bombers were detected in the air. The sorties are believed to potentially be combat missions.

Monitoring channels do not rule out several waves of cruise missile launches. At the same time, there is currently no information about any launches having taken place.

When missile strikes may occur

According to preliminary calculations by monitoring channels, the aircraft may reach the Engels area at approximately 03:20–04:00. If launches take place from there, the missiles may enter Ukraine's airspace at approximately 04:00–05:00.

Another possible launch area is the Caspian Sea. The expected time the aircraft will be in this area is 05:10–06:00, while the likely time for the missiles to enter Ukraine's airspace is 06:20–07:00.

The authors of the reports emphasize that all time estimates are approximate and may have a significant margin of error.

There is currently no official confirmation that the sorties are combat missions. Ukrainians are urged to follow reports from the Ukrainian Air Force and not ignore air raid alerts.

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