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Russia launched a terrible strike on Komyshuvakha, killing 18 people — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1734 views

Russia struck a school and a shelter in Komyshuvakha where humanitarian aid was being distributed. Eighteen people were killed, and five others were injured.

Russia launched a terrible strike on Komyshuvakha, killing 18 people — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The enemy delivered a horrific strike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region — they attacked a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed, as well as a shelter. Eighteen people are known to have been killed and five wounded. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

An extremely horrific Russian strike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region. Since morning, there have already been several air strikes on the settlement — on a school that was being used for humanitarian needs: humanitarian aid was being distributed there to people. After the first airstrike, there was a second strike involving nine more bombs, specifically on the shelter where people were staying. As of now, unfortunately, eighteen people are known to have been killed. My condolences to their relatives and loved ones. Five people were wounded

 — Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, a rescue operation is underway at the site, and the search for people continues. It is very difficult. Military forces, rescuers, and special services personnel are involved.

The Russians could not have been unaware that every week, local residents who remained in Komyshuvakha received humanitarian aid precisely there. And this is yet another piece of evidence that Russia does not want any de-escalation or any real justice. After the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, there was a moment when subsequent steps could have shown that bringing peace closer was possible. Through these killings, Russia is sending an absolutely opposite signal — Russia is counting on further killings. There must be a response to this, a response from the world. A strong and harsh one. A response to Russia. And support for Ukraine. Lives must be protected. Thank you to everyone who is helping! 

— the Head of State summarized.

Overnight, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fatalities, injuries and extensive destruction27.10.26, 07:26 • 58334 views

Antonina Tumanova

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