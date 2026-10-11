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Russia enlists criminal groups to carry out attacks on the heads of European defense companies – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

Russian special services are preparing attacks on the heads of European defense companies, enlisting organized criminal groups. The goal is to intimidate businesses and weaken support for Ukraine.

Russia enlists criminal groups to carry out attacks on the heads of European defense companies – FT
File photo

Russian intelligence services have intensified preparations for assassination attempts targeting executives of European defense companies involved in the production of weapons and military equipment, including for Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing the Financial Times.

Details

According to the publication, which spoke with representatives of five European intelligence services, the Kremlin is stepping up sabotage activities in Europe in an attempt to weaken military support for Ukraine. Potential targets of Russian intelligence services may include executives of major defense corporations, as well as smaller companies producing drones, components, and other military equipment for the Ukrainian army.

European intelligence services are particularly concerned about the change in methods used to conduct Russian operations. According to FT's sources, Russian military intelligence is increasingly involving members of organized criminal groups in preparing acts of sabotage and possible assassinations.

Previously, recruits approached via the internet and offered financial rewards were actively used to carry out such tasks. Now, according to intelligence assessments, the organization of operations is becoming more complex, with individual stages of preparation potentially being carried out by different groups in several countries.

The publication's sources claim that European law enforcement and intelligence agencies have already detected and thwarted individual plots. There have also been cases of suspicious surveillance of potential victims near their homes and workplaces. Amid the rising threats, a number of European defense companies have introduced additional security measures. Some executives are under round-the-clock protection, while during trips abroad they use the services of specialized security teams.

According to FT's sources, the aim of such actions is to intimidate Europe's defense industry. The constant threat of attacks could increase companies' security costs and complicate their cooperation with Ukraine.

Context

One of the best-known cases was the reported preparation of an assassination attempt against Armin Papperger, CEO of the German defense contractor Rheinmetall. In July 2024, Western media reported on a Russian plan to kill him. In January 2025, NATO official James Appathurai confirmed that there had been a threat to the life of the company's head and also reported other similar plots against representatives of the defense industry.

In addition, on October 5, 2026, the heads of Germany's intelligence agencies warned during hearings in the Bundestag about an intensification of Russia's hybrid operations. In particular, they referred to threats of sabotage, acts of violence, and attacks on the defense industry and critical infrastructure.

On October 7, Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service also reported attempts to carry out sabotage against Danish companies supplying weapons to Ukraine. According to the agency's assessment, Russian entities are increasingly directing their operations against production facilities whose activities directly affect the Ukrainian army's military capabilities.

Reminder

U.S. prosecutors exposed an alleged global network of Russian intelligence services, whose members are accused of preparing assassinations and acts of sabotage in the United States and Europe. The U.S. Department of Justice charged five individuals, who remain at large.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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