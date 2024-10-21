Russia attacks Ukraine with three missiles and 116 drones, 59 UAVs downed
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 116 drones. The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 59 enemy drones.
On Monday night, Russia attacked Ukraine with three missiles and 116 drones, shooting down 59 enemy drones in 12 regions, and losing 45 more, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 21 (from 20:00 on October 20), the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types, Shahed-type attack UAVs, and unidentified drones.
"As of 09.30, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 119 enemy air attack vehicles: 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile (from the territory of Crimea); 1 X-35 guided missile (from the airspace in the Black Sea); 1 X-31P guided missile (from the airspace in the Black Sea); 116 enemy UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation)," the Air Force said in a statement on social media.
The air attack was reportedly repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of now, there is confirmation of 59 enemy UAVs being shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions. In addition, 45 Russian drones were lost in the area. Up to 10 enemy UAVs are in Ukrainian airspace. There have been several UAV hits on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Combat work continues! Information is being updated
