Houses and market damaged in Kyiv region due to Russian attack: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, a Russian attack damaged apartment buildings, private houses, cars, and a local market. There is no information on casualties, according to the Kyiv police.
Kyiv region has once again been attacked by Russian troops, damaging apartment buildings, private houses, cars and the local market, the regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Today, on October 21, the occupiers attacked Kyiv region again. Local residents' houses and cars were damaged. As of 08:30 in one of the districts, two apartment buildings and one private house, a garage, three cars, and a local market were damaged. There is no information about the victims yet
