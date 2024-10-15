ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 382 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 6529 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 9105 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101831 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81957 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110636 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116020 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143933 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115051 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167673 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33196 views

An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine. The Kyiv City State Administration urges all residents to immediately go to civil defense shelters to ensure safety.

An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.  

ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to urgently go to civil defense shelters

- the statement said.

The Air Force has informed about UAVs in the Kyiv region near the capital, air defense is possible, stay in shelters.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters | УНН