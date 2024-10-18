Russia attacks Ukraine with 135 drones: 80 shot down, about 10 flying in central regions
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones, of which 80 were shot down by air defense forces. Up to 10 drones are still in the airspace of central Ukraine, 44 have been lost, and 2 flew to Belarus.
Air defense forces shot down 80 of the 135 drones launched by Russian forces. 44 drones were lost locally, two flew to Belarus, and up to 10 UAVs are currently in the airspace of central Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, on the night of October 18 (from 20.00 on October 17), the enemy is attacking Ukraine with Shahed UAVs and unidentified drones (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).
As of 08:30, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 135 enemy drones.
The air attack is repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As a result of air combat, 80 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Volyn, Vinnytsia regions
44 Russian drones were locally lost, two more drones flew to the territory of Belarus, and up to 10 enemy UAVs are flying in the airspace in the central regions of Ukraine.
