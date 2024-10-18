One of the most massive drone attacks: air defense in Kyiv operated for 4.5 hours without casualties or damage
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces repelled an enemy drone attack on Kyiv. The combat operation lasted over 4.5 hours, and all UAVs were neutralized without casualties or damage.
Air defense forces shot down enemy drones in Kyiv's airspace on its outskirts for more than 4.5 hours overnight. There were no casualties or damage, KCMA reported on Friday, UNN reported .
Russian troops carried out one of the most massive drone attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine. Enemy drones also threatened Kyiv. However, thanks to the coordinated work of the Defense Forces, all UAVs moving towards the capital were neutralized. Combat operations in Kyiv's airspace on its outskirts lasted over 4.5 hours
According to the operational report, there were no casualties or damage in the city.
