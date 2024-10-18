Romania scrambles four fighter jets to intercept an unknown drone
Kyiv • UNN
Romania scrambled 4 fighter jets after detecting an unknown drone that violated the airspace for 14 km in Constanta County. Residents were advised to take cover, as the pilots were unable to detect the drone.
Romania has scrambled four fighter jets after a small aircraft, possibly a drone, violated its airspace to a depth of 14 km in the southeastern part of the country, in Constanta County. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
Details
"The radar signal showed that the Romanian land border was crossed at about 16:00 GMT," the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the drone was first detected heading for Romania over the Black Sea.
Romania has taken to the skies two F-16 fighter jets and two Spanish F-18s to carry out missions to protect the country's airspace until the end of the year. The pilots did not detect the drone, and residents of Constanta County were advised to take cover.
