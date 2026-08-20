Russia attacked with ballistic missiles; 39 of 44 missiles, 145 of 168 drones, and two "Banderol" drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with ballistic missiles, including "Tsirkon" missiles, as well as 44 other missiles, 168 drones and two "Banderol" munitions; 39 missiles and 145 drones were shot down or suppressed, along with all the "Banderol" munitions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 20 (from 18:00 on August 19), the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with missiles approaching their targets along a ballistic trajectory: Oniks, Tsirkon, Iskander-M and S-400 missiles from the Kursk, Rostov and Bryansk regions; 36 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kh-59 cruise/air-launched missiles from the airspace over the Vologda, Kursk and Belgorod regions; eight Kalibr cruise missiles from Novorossiysk; and two "Banderol" loitering munitions. It also launched 168 Shahed-type attack UAVs (nearly half of them jet-powered), as well as Gerbera and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"The main direction of the attack was the Kyiv region," the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 31 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kh-59 cruise missiles, eight Kalibr cruise missiles, two "Banderol" loitering munitions, as well as 145 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones and drones of other types over the north, south, east and center of the country. Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 28 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at two locations - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

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