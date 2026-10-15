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Russia attacked an energy facility, leaving part of Kyiv and the region without electricity — Energy Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Due to Russia's attack on an energy facility, some consumers in Kyiv and the region were left without electricity. Restoration will begin after security conditions allow it.

Russia attacked an energy facility, leaving part of Kyiv and the region without electricity — Energy Ministry
Illustrative photo

Part of Kyiv and the region was left without power due to Russia’s attack on an energy facility. Energy workers will begin restoration as soon as security conditions allow. The Ministry of Energy reports this, UNN informs. 

"As a result of another Russian attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility, some consumers in certain districts of Kyiv and the region were left without power," the Ministry of Energy reported. 

The ministry added that crews would promptly begin restoring power supply as soon as security conditions allow; crews would promptly begin restoring power supply. 

"Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible," the Ministry of Energy added. 

We remind you 

As reported by the Volyn Regional Military Administration, power lines in the Lutsk community were damaged by fragments of a downed unmanned aerial vehicle. As a result, there are disruptions to electricity and water supplies. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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