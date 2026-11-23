Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Dymer, Kyiv region. This was reported by Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi, who added that experts are still identifying the remains of two of the deceased, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Interior Minister, the rescue operations lasted more than a day. The units were effectively working nonstop, dismantling building structures in order to save people. They worked carefully and regularly announced minutes of silence. There was a threat of a repeated strike several times.

Fortunately, yesterday a 7-year-old boy was rescued from the destroyed building, and during the night a 79-year-old woman was rescued. She spent almost a day under the rubble but remained conscious. All those injured are receiving the necessary assistance—in total, five people are in hospitals under medical supervision - Vygivskyi reported.

"I’m David, don’t rush, I’m fine" — details emerge about the rescue of a 7-year-old boy from under the rubble in Dymer

However, unfortunately, the Russian attack claimed the lives of eleven people.

Experts are still identifying two of them at this moment. Among the dead is an 11-year-old girl. Eternal memory to everyone killed by the Russian drone - the Interior Minister added.

We would add

State Emergency Service specialists removed more than two thousand tonnes of construction debris, and the most dangerous structures have already been dismantled. Police officers will remain at the scene — they will continue documenting the Russian crime and ensuring public order.

Today, the enemy continues terrorizing the regions: since morning, there have been strikes on Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. There are dead and injured civilians. Four police officers were wounded following an FPV drone attack in Kramatorsk. During the day, the Russians directed attack drones at the capital. All necessary units of the Interior Ministry system are involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling - Vyhivskyi summarized.

Another miracle: after the Russian strike on Dymer, a woman was rescued after 22 hours under the rubble