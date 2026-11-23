In the Kyiv region, an elderly woman was rescued in Dymer after spending 22 hours under the rubble following a Russian strike. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on November 23, UNN writes.

Another miracle occurred in the Kyiv region: an elderly woman was rescued after spending 22 hours under the rubble - the State Emergency Service reported.

How it happened

After rescuing little David, the State Emergency Service reported, rescuers once again detected a barely audible voice coming from beneath the ruins.

"An elderly woman was trapped under concrete slabs in an apartment on the first floor. All this time, she remained under the rubble while State Emergency Service rescuers manually and with the help of heavy engineering equipment cleared the five floors of the destroyed building layer by layer," the State Emergency Service said.

"When the emergency workers finally reached her, the first thing they asked was: What is your name? — My name is Valentyna… — she replied faintly," the State Emergency Service reported.

As noted, after 22 hours of fighting for her life, the woman was freed. She was handed over to an emergency medical team.

"Little David and Ms. Valentyna. Two lives saved, two stories of hope. And yet another reminder: rescuers do not stop as long as even one person may remain under the rubble," the State Emergency Service noted.

In Dymer, the death toll from Russia’s strike has risen to 11; two people are missing