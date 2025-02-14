ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“Ramstein” under the British chairmanship: new aid packages for Ukraine announced

“Ramstein” under the British chairmanship: new aid packages for Ukraine announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55658 views

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, the partners announced new military aid packages. Denmark donated an F-16, while other countries are allocating funds for drones, tanks, and air defense systems.

For the first time, the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format was chaired by the United Kingdom. The key topics of discussion were further support for Ukraine and coordination of military assistance. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to Rustem Umerov, at the meeting, international partners reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and announced new aid packages. In particular, Denmark has already delivered most of the promised F-16 fighter jets, and the UK will provide £150 million worth of support, including thousands of drones, tanks and armored vehicles. 

Germany will soon send about a hundred IRIS-T guided missiles, the Netherlands will provide an additional 25 YRP armored tracked vehicles for casualty evacuation, and the Czech Republic will continue its initiative to provide regular ammunition supplies. Finland will invest in the production of heavy armored vehicles for Ukraine, and Iceland will allocate 5.5 million euros for demining and defense. 

Lithuania will also continue to invest in Ukraine's defense industry. Norway has announced contributions to several coalitions, including €100 million for an integrated air and missile defense system, €240 million for maritime capabilities, and €50 million for drones. Sweden has confirmed its long-term support for Ukraine with a budget of €2.3 billion annually, of which €530 million will be spent on unmanned technologies and munitions, and €250 million will be spent under the Danish model.

Despite all the challenges, the international community remains united in its support for Ukraine.

Umerov meets with head of Ramstein meeting Healey: expects new decisions to strengthen the Armed Forces12.02.25, 13:42 • 25170 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
iris-tIRIS-T
finlandFinland
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

