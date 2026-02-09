Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 7222 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 13184 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 19931 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 37126 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 39047 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 35971 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 35328 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26000 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17667 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13217 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1m/s
76%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the WorldPhotoFebruary 9, 01:38 AM • 9922 views
Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional supportFebruary 9, 02:28 AM • 6388 views
Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika SrpskaFebruary 9, 03:25 AM • 5430 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 14484 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 12482 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 44107 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 65704 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 83089 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 76776 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 76234 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Kostin
Pedro Sánchez
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Village
Spain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 12523 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 31552 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 45178 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 46273 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 54634 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5022 views

In Sumy region, a locomotive and overhead lines were damaged due to shelling. Sumy-Kyiv and Sumy-Kharkiv trains will run with delays. Bus transfers are possible in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia

Railway infrastructure in Ukraine has again been hit by Russian strikes, with train delays in Sumy region, and possible bus transfers in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions due to the security situation, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on February 9, writes UNN.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

"We have new shelling of railway infrastructure, a locomotive and contact network have been damaged. Railway workers and passengers in Sumy region are in shelters. Sumy-Kyiv and Sumy-Kharkiv trains may run with delays, operational changes are also possible in regional and suburban connections," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Kharkiv region

The Lozova-Barvinkove-Kramatorsk section, as indicated, remains a high-risk zone. "We provide bus bypasses for travel on this section," the report says.

Zaporizhzhia

"In the region, enhanced monitoring of the security situation continues - depending on the situation, we can either allow trains to pass or use bus transfers. We ask passengers to carefully listen to the instructions of train crews and station stewards," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

At the same time, the company thanked the Proliska Charitable Foundation for assistance with bus transfers in the Zaporizhzhia and Kramatorsk directions, as well as for reliable support in evacuating civilians from Donetsk region to our evacuation trains in Kharkiv region.

Russians again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure: train traffic continues - Ukrzaliznytsia05.02.26, 10:57 • 3426 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
charity
Chernihiv Oblast
Lozova
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy
Kyiv