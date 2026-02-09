Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, a locomotive and overhead lines were damaged due to shelling. Sumy-Kyiv and Sumy-Kharkiv trains will run with delays. Bus transfers are possible in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Railway infrastructure in Ukraine has again been hit by Russian strikes, with train delays in Sumy region, and possible bus transfers in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions due to the security situation, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on February 9, writes UNN.
Sumy and Chernihiv regions
"We have new shelling of railway infrastructure, a locomotive and contact network have been damaged. Railway workers and passengers in Sumy region are in shelters. Sumy-Kyiv and Sumy-Kharkiv trains may run with delays, operational changes are also possible in regional and suburban connections," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.
Kharkiv region
The Lozova-Barvinkove-Kramatorsk section, as indicated, remains a high-risk zone. "We provide bus bypasses for travel on this section," the report says.
Zaporizhzhia
"In the region, enhanced monitoring of the security situation continues - depending on the situation, we can either allow trains to pass or use bus transfers. We ask passengers to carefully listen to the instructions of train crews and station stewards," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.
At the same time, the company thanked the Proliska Charitable Foundation for assistance with bus transfers in the Zaporizhzhia and Kramatorsk directions, as well as for reliable support in evacuating civilians from Donetsk region to our evacuation trains in Kharkiv region.
