Russians again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure: train traffic continues - Ukrzaliznytsia

07:22 AM • 3646 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 14889 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 25435 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 20170 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 19749 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 20030 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 18751 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 15304 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13841 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 20253 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 17359 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 10704 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhoto05:01 AM • 4596 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 7074 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 4266 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 40177 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 70785 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 71106 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 110237 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 116704 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
France
Europe
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 17628 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 10510 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 10426 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 13488 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 11833 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Russians again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure: train traffic continues - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

On the night of February 5, Russian occupiers attacked railway infrastructure, injuring a female employee in Sumy region. Traffic in frontline regions continues with enhanced security measures.

Russians again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure: train traffic continues - Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of February 5, Russian occupiers again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure. In the Sumy region, a railway worker on her way to work was injured. She has already received assistance. At the same time, traffic in the frontline regions continues with enhanced security measures, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

In the Kharkiv direction, the Lozova - Barvinkove - Kramatorsk section remains a high-risk zone. Passengers are asked to use the bus bypass - a connection has been organized.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enhanced monitoring of threats continues. Bus transfers between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia are planned for today.

If you are traveling to Synelnykove or Zaporizhzhia, please follow the instructions of the train crew and station staff when approaching Dnipro. Passengers departing from Zaporizhzhia or Synelnykove should carefully monitor messages in the application and announcements at the station. Provided that the security situation allows, we may selectively allow trains to pass (as was the case on Sunday). But the priority remains unchanged - the safety of passengers and railway workers

- the message says.

In the Sumy direction, train traffic does not stop despite constant shelling.

Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring groups are working in an enhanced mode. In case of a direct UAV threat, forced stops near shelters are possible

 - the message says.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the situation after the Russian attack, which damaged the thermal power plant and substations, was classified as a local-level man-made emergency.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
