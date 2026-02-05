Russians again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure: train traffic continues - Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of February 5, Russian occupiers again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure. In the Sumy region, a railway worker on her way to work was injured. She has already received assistance. At the same time, traffic in the frontline regions continues with enhanced security measures, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

In the Kharkiv direction, the Lozova - Barvinkove - Kramatorsk section remains a high-risk zone. Passengers are asked to use the bus bypass - a connection has been organized.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enhanced monitoring of threats continues. Bus transfers between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia are planned for today.

If you are traveling to Synelnykove or Zaporizhzhia, please follow the instructions of the train crew and station staff when approaching Dnipro. Passengers departing from Zaporizhzhia or Synelnykove should carefully monitor messages in the application and announcements at the station. Provided that the security situation allows, we may selectively allow trains to pass (as was the case on Sunday). But the priority remains unchanged - the safety of passengers and railway workers - the message says.

In the Sumy direction, train traffic does not stop despite constant shelling.

Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring groups are working in an enhanced mode. In case of a direct UAV threat, forced stops near shelters are possible - the message says.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the situation after the Russian attack, which damaged the thermal power plant and substations, was classified as a local-level man-made emergency.