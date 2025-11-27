Putin smells blood in the air, and for him, it's a favorable tactical moment: Estonian Foreign Minister on the absence of signs of peace in Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that there are no signs of a quick peace in Ukraine. He noted that Putin "smells blood in the air" and is using this moment to increase pressure on the front and on civilians. He was skeptical about the peace agreement being prepared under US leadership. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

"I communicate with my colleague Andriy Sybiha and many others every day now. It seems to me that Putin smells blood in the air, and for him, this is a very advantageous tactical moment. He is exerting maximum pressure – on the front, on civilians, striking infrastructure and energy facilities. There are no signs of peace yet," Tsahkna said.

At the same time, according to him, President Trump, on the contrary, seeks to impose a peace agreement on Ukraine.

"And this process is incredibly public: various leaks, calls, proposals, and counter-proposals. Such a flow of information is very rare. And second: modern foreign policy is certainly not for the faint of heart. We must remain absolutely calm and continue to defend our positions," the minister noted.

According to the minister, Europe remains united, and in Western and Southern countries, it is well understood that Russia still poses a threat, and a bad peace with it would seriously undermine Europe's security.

Tsahkna expressed hope that in the near future, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a proposal on the use of frozen Russian assets.

"Putin fears this the most because it threatens him not only with the loss of assets but also with Ukraine receiving 140-160 billion euros in real funds, which will be enough for a long time to purchase weapons and support the economy," he said.

Tsahkna added that, despite the wide flow of information about the peace agreement, he does not know its latest details.

"We know that issues concerning NATO and the European Union are singled out separately – negotiations on them will be conducted not by Putin, but by NATO and the EU. All other complex topics – constitutional principles of Ukraine, territories, troop numbers, sovereignty issues, elections – remain open," he said.

According to him, even if the US, Ukraine, and Europe reach some plan, its essence must be that Putin changes his goals.

"But so far, he has not shown readiness for this and has not commented on the plan itself. Therefore, I believe that we are still far from peace," the minister emphasized.

In conclusion, Tsahkna noted that the real peace plan consists of only two points: pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stressed that concessions to Russia regarding borders threaten the security of Lithuania and Europe. He named three key levers of support for Ukraine: the use of frozen Russian assets, accelerated EU membership for Ukraine, and the creation of a Special Tribunal.

