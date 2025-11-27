Putin smells blood in the air, and for him, it's a favorable tactical moment: Estonian Foreign Minister on the absence of signs of peace in Ukraine

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
11:04 AM • 704 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 6668 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 16871 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 13063 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 34503 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 35342 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 69725 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34288 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31666 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21895 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.1m/s
90%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 22154 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 15292 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 22342 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 8730 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 7124 views
Publications
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 7246 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 16838 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 34522 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 69710 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 38794 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 7486 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 41295 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 75296 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 91405 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 91103 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold

Putin smells blood in the air, and for him, it's a favorable tactical moment: Estonian Foreign Minister on the absence of signs of peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that there are no signs of a quick peace in Ukraine. He noted that Putin is using a tactical moment to increase pressure on the front and civilians, expressing skepticism about a US-led peace agreement.

Putin smells blood in the air, and for him, it's a favorable tactical moment: Estonian Foreign Minister on the absence of signs of peace in Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that there are no signs of a quick peace in Ukraine. He noted that Putin "smells blood in the air" and is using this moment to increase pressure on the front and on civilians. He was skeptical about the peace agreement being prepared under US leadership. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

"I communicate with my colleague Andriy Sybiha and many others every day now. It seems to me that Putin smells blood in the air, and for him, this is a very advantageous tactical moment. He is exerting maximum pressure – on the front, on civilians, striking infrastructure and energy facilities. There are no signs of peace yet," Tsahkna said.

At the same time, according to him, President Trump, on the contrary, seeks to impose a peace agreement on Ukraine.

"And this process is incredibly public: various leaks, calls, proposals, and counter-proposals. Such a flow of information is very rare. And second: modern foreign policy is certainly not for the faint of heart. We must remain absolutely calm and continue to defend our positions," the minister noted.

According to the minister, Europe remains united, and in Western and Southern countries, it is well understood that Russia still poses a threat, and a bad peace with it would seriously undermine Europe's security.

Ukrainian team in contact with American: Sybiha announced a new round of negotiations27.11.25, 12:40 • 908 views

Tsahkna expressed hope that in the near future, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a proposal on the use of frozen Russian assets.

"Putin fears this the most because it threatens him not only with the loss of assets but also with Ukraine receiving 140-160 billion euros in real funds, which will be enough for a long time to purchase weapons and support the economy," he said.

Tsahkna added that, despite the wide flow of information about the peace agreement, he does not know its latest details.

"We know that issues concerning NATO and the European Union are singled out separately – negotiations on them will be conducted not by Putin, but by NATO and the EU. All other complex topics – constitutional principles of Ukraine, territories, troop numbers, sovereignty issues, elections – remain open," he said.

Estonia allocates €3.5 million to Ukraine for the purchase of Starlink systems within the IT Coalition15.11.25, 12:48 • 4479 views

According to him, even if the US, Ukraine, and Europe reach some plan, its essence must be that Putin changes his goals.

"But so far, he has not shown readiness for this and has not commented on the plan itself. Therefore, I believe that we are still far from peace," the minister emphasized.

In conclusion, Tsahkna noted that the real peace plan consists of only two points: pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine.

Recall

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stressed that concessions to Russia regarding borders threaten the security of Lithuania and Europe. He named three key levers of support for Ukraine: the use of frozen Russian assets, accelerated EU membership for Ukraine, and the creation of a Special Tribunal.

Estonia calls for new sanctions against Russia to stop the war in Ukraine18.11.25, 06:40 • 3893 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Belgium
Europe
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Estonia
Ukraine