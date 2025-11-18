$42.040.02
Estonia calls for new sanctions against Russia to stop the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 262 views

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that only new sanctions can stop Russia's war against Ukraine. Moscow finances its war economy through energy exports and the purchase of technologies via third countries.

Estonia calls for new sanctions against Russia to stop the war in Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that only new sanctions can stop Russia's war against Ukraine, as Moscow finances its war economy through energy exports and the purchase of technology through third countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication La Repubblica.

Details

According to the Estonian official, only the introduction of new sanctions can curb Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Margus Tsahkna noted that Moscow continues its attacks because it has the resources to finance the war economy, mostly due to revenues from energy exports, as well as through the acquisition of components and technologies through third countries.

To stop the aggression, the international community, including the European Union and the United States, must continue to exert pressure and impose further sanctions

- said Margus Tsahkna in Washington, where he is on an official visit.

He expressed confidence that the last two packages of sanctions imposed by the European Union against Moscow were significant.

However, our goal is to introduce the 20th package as soon as possible, which will make the cost of the war for Russia even higher

- Tsahkna emphasized.

He added that sanctions should be accompanied by the unlimited use of frozen Russian assets.

Recall

The US Congress began work on a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. It will give President Trump the right to impose secondary sanctions and tariffs against countries that buy Russian oil and gas.

US President Donald Trump stated that he would support a bill on imposing sanctions against Russia if he was left with the right to ultimately decide whether to apply such restrictions.

Vita Zelenetska

