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The Prosperity Plan for Ukraine and financing for 2027 — Umerov spoke about two important meetings in Brussels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

The partners discussed the Prosperity Plan and Ukraine’s financing needs for 2027. The following day, they will continue negotiations on security guarantees.

The Prosperity Plan for Ukraine and financing for 2027 — Umerov spoke about two important meetings in Brussels
Rustem Umerov. Photo: Global Look Press

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said that two important meetings with partners were held in Brussels — on the Prosperity Plan for Ukraine and funding for 2027; tomorrow, work will continue on security guarantees, reports UNN.

Today, two important meetings with partners were held in Brussels. The first was on the Prosperity Plan for Ukraine. This is one of the key documents we are currently working on with our partners. It is intended to determine how we will rebuild Ukraine after the war, attract investment, and create opportunities for the development of our economy 

- Umerov said.

According to him, they worked with representatives of the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and BlackRock. On the Ukrainian side, teams from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Defense, and the Office of the President were involved.

We are not disclosing the details yet. Substantive work on the document is currently underway. Together with our partners, we identified specific next steps and deadlines for their implementation. We will share the results later 

- Umerov added.

The second meeting, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, concerned funding for Ukraine in 2027.

Together with teams from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance, and the Office of the President, we presented our partners with the mathematics of the war for next year: how many resources are needed, what deficit must be covered, and through which sources we can do so. We separately discussed threats from Russia to Ukraine and all of Europe, as well as joint steps to counter them 

- Umerov added.

According to him, tomorrow they will continue working with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine.

This concerns not only the security of our country, but also a new security architecture for all of Europe after the war. Ukraine is an integral part of it. After all, without Ukraine’s long-term security, Europe’s long-term security is also impossible. That is why we are working in parallel on security guarantees, reconstruction, and economic development. These are parts of a single plan for Ukraine’s future 

- Umerov concluded.

Reminder

On November 4–5, the Ukrainian delegation will hold talks in Brussels with representatives of the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and NATO on security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery after the war.

Antonina Tumanova

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