Polling stations open across the United States today in elections that could change Trump's presidency

On Tuesday, November 3, polling stations across the United States will open for the congressional midterm elections, which will be one of the most important tests for President Donald Trump. The voting results will determine whether Republicans retain control of the legislative branch and how freely the president will be able to pursue his policies over the next two years. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Tens of millions of Americans have already voted early. Among the main reasons for voters’ dissatisfaction are the high cost of living, rising fuel prices due to the war with Iran, and uncertainty about the future of the economy and jobs.

According to polls, Democrats have a good chance of regaining control of the House of Representatives. They need to gain just 3 additional seats to do so. Analysts at the Cook Political Report forecast that the party could increase its representation by 15–25 seats.

Why these elections are critically important for Trump

The race for the Senate remains less predictable. Democrats need to take 4 seats from Republicans, with competitive races unfolding even in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas, Alaska, and South Carolina.

If Democrats win a majority in at least one chamber of Congress, they will be able to block some of Trump’s legislative initiatives, strengthen oversight of his administration, and launch investigations into the activities of the president and his allies.

Trump himself has sought to mobilize his supporters, effectively turning the midterm elections into a vote on his own presidency.

Imagine that I am on the ballot – he said during a speech in Iowa.

At the same time, a New York Times/Siena University poll showed that voters trust Democrats more on issues including the economy, immigration, and foreign policy.

When the results will become known

Polling stations will begin closing at 6:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (1:00 a.m. on November 4 Kyiv time). The first results are expected on the night after the vote.

Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, demanding that approximately 20,000 ballots in California be blocked

However, the final determination of which party will control the Senate could take several weeks because of the procedures for counting mail-in ballots in some states.

The elections are also accompanied by legal disputes. In particular, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to have thousands of ballots in California annulled over unsubstantiated allegations of illegal voting by noncitizens.

According to Bloomberg, the key question in these elections will be whether Trump can maintain his political influence after nearly two years of his second presidential term, despite declining approval ratings, the war with Iran, and Americans’ economic dissatisfaction.

Democrats could gain control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress in the November 3 elections