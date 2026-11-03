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Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, demanding that approximately 20,000 ballots in California be blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The Trump administration challenged the counting of approximately 20,000 mail-in ballots in California. Courts at two levels have already rejected the request.

Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, demanding that approximately 20,000 ballots in California be blocked

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court, demanding that around 20,000 mail-in ballots in California be temporarily excluded ahead of the midterm elections. The demand was previously rejected by courts at two levels, Yle reports, citing AP and Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The U.S. Department of Justice claims that some of the ballots may have been submitted by individuals who are not U.S. citizens. The department is demanding that the status of these voters be verified before the votes are counted.

At the same time, California authorities say that the list of suspicious voters is unreliable and may include the data of many U.S. citizens.

Courts have already rejected the Trump administration’s demands twice

A district court previously warned that blocking the ballots could deprive U.S. citizens of their lawful right to vote. Subsequently, an appeals court also rejected the president’s administration’s request.

The Justice Department is now asking the Supreme Court to temporarily separate the disputed ballots from the rest of the votes.

Around 23 million voters are registered in California and are sent ballots by mail. Voting has been underway since the beginning of October, and hundreds of thousands of ballots have already reached election authorities.

Trump stated that the United States had acquired Greenland for perpetual use03.11.26, 00:16 • 1422 views

Stepan Haftko

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