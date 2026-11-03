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Trump stated that the United States had acquired Greenland for perpetual use

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

The agreement expands the U.S. military presence without transferring the island under its sovereignty. It provides for two bases and blocks investment from China and Russia.

Trump stated that the United States had acquired Greenland for perpetual use

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States had obtained Greenland for an unlimited term under an agreement reached in September. The agreement provides for an expansion of the American military presence on the island, but not the transfer of its territory to the United States, UNN reports.

Details

Now we also have Greenland. We made a wonderful deal. We want to thank Denmark and Europe for making this possible

– Trump said.

The American president emphasized the island’s strategic importance for Washington.

What the agreement on Greenland provides for

According to Trump, the United States obtained Greenland "on an unlimited basis." At the same time, the agreement does not provide for the island’s transfer under American sovereignty.

The agreement allows Washington to begin expanding its military presence, including the construction of 2 military bases. It also prohibits the deployment of bases belonging to states that are not members of NATO.

In addition, the parties agreed on a mechanism for screening foreign investments that would allow investments from China and Russia to be blocked. The population of Greenland, meanwhile, retains the right to determine its political future independently.

Trump stated that the United States "owns" Greenland and Venezuela26.10.26, 00:45 • 11979 views

Stepan Haftko

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