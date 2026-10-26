Trump stated that the United States "owns" Greenland and Venezuela

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States "owns" Greenland. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the White House spoke positively about Denmark and said that the United States was cooperating with it regarding the island.

Denmark was wonderful. We own Greenland, we are working with Denmark - Trump said.

He clarified that the United States had "obtained Greenland and Venezuela 'for free'.

For reference

The agreement signed by the United States, Denmark and Greenland on September 22 confirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination. The document concerns strengthening defense cooperation.

Reminder

Denmark stated that the United States had not obtained special rights to Greenland's natural resources, despite the recent security agreement.

Trump announced a large-scale exploration of oil and minerals in Greenland