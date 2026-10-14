Trump announced a large-scale exploration of oil and minerals in Greenland

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evan Vucci

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Greenland was preparing to begin "large-scale" exploration for oil, gas and minerals, reports UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

Trump did not disclose details about the exploration plans in Greenland, but said: "Experts say that the amount of easily accessible oil there far exceeds the reserves of almost any other territory in the world."

Last month, the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement aimed at easing tensions that arose after Trump's repeated threats to take control of the strategically important, mineral-rich island.

The U.S., Greenland and Denmark Agreement: What It Entails and How It Will Change Security in the Arctic

"Any future attack on the United States will pass through Greenland, where our defense system will shoot down drones, missiles or any other types of weapons that have not even been invented yet," Trump added in his post on the Truth Social social network.

In addition

The agreement between the United States, Denmark and Greenland expands the role of the U.S. military on the island, paving the way for the creation of two new military bases and the deployment of Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defense system, while reaffirming Denmark's sovereignty and the right of Greenland's residents to self-determination.