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Democrats could gain control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress in the November 3 elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Polls predict an advantage for Democrats in the November 3 midterm elections and a chance to secure a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Democrats could gain control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress in the November 3 elections

The U.S. midterm elections to Congress will take place on November 3 and could significantly limit President Donald Trump's political options. Recent polls show the Democratic Party leading and seeking a majority not only in the House of Representatives but also in the Senate. Reuters and New York Magazine report this, writes UNN.

Details

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 46% of registered voters are ready to support Democrats in the congressional elections, while 38% back Republicans. At the same time, about 32% of Americans approve of Trump's performance.

More than 54.5 million citizens had already voted early by Election Day. This indicates high voter turnout, although it does not make it possible to determine which party will receive more votes.

Democrats strengthen their position in the Senate race

According to the latest New York Times/Siena polls, Democratic candidates are ahead of their Republican opponents in a number of states where the outcome could determine the future Senate majority.

In particular, in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed leads Mike Rogers by 11 percentage points; in Texas, James Talarico has a 7-point advantage over Ken Paxton; and in Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton leads Republican Roger Marshall by 5 points.

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According to a Decision Desk HQ forecast from November 2, the probability of Democrats winning a majority in the House of Representatives is estimated at 84%, and in the Senate at 64%. At the same time, these figures are forecasts, not voting results.

Trump threatens to block Democratic legislation

Ahead of the election, Trump said in an interview with the New York Post that if Democrats win, he would use the presidential veto against their legislative initiatives.

In the election, Americans will determine the composition of all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats. Republicans currently control both chambers.

If Democrats win a majority in at least one of them, they will be able to strengthen congressional oversight of the Trump administration and make it more difficult to pass his legislative initiatives.

The first voting results are expected on the morning of November 4, Kyiv time. The final determination of winners in individual districts may take several days.

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Stepan Haftko

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