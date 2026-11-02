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Trump's popularity among women in the US is plummeting — what the polls say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

The results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll are telling: Democrats currently lead Republicans by 18% among women voters.

Trump's popularity among women in the US is plummeting — what the polls say

U.S. President Donald Trump has encountered unexpected problems with women. According to polls, his popularity among them has sharply declined, reports UNN, citing Bild.

Details

In 2024, the U.S. president managed to win the presidential election thanks to women's votes. But shortly before the November 3 election, the congressional situation suddenly changed. One in four American women who voted for Trump in 2024 is now dissatisfied with him.

That is why former Republican Party communications director Tara Setmayer, according to a report by the Telegraph, expects more women than ever in the past generation to vote for Democrats. The results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on October 19 are particularly telling: Democrats currently lead Republicans by 18% among female voters. By comparison, in the 2024 presidential election, the gap was 8%.

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The last time such a significant gap was observed was in 2018, during Trump's first presidential term. At that time, Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, after it had previously been dominated by Republicans. This time, the consequences for the president could be even more serious: not only control of the House of Representatives is at stake, but also control of the second chamber of Congress—the Senate.

According to the Bellwether Research institute, nearly two-thirds of American women oppose Trump's tariffs. The construction saga surrounding the giant ballroom he plans to build in the East Wing of the White House is provoking a negative reaction even among 68% of women eligible to vote. Support is weakening even among traditionally Republican voter groups. According to Bellwether data, 47% of white women currently prefer Democrats over Republicans.

Trump is preparing a plan to bypass Congress in case of a Democratic victory in the elections — Reuters02.11.26, 00:18 • 5302 views

At the same time, pollsters warn that their own data may be misleading, since polls have seriously missed the mark in the past. Two years ago, in NBC's final poll before the election, Trump trailed Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris by 16% among women—however, on Election Day, the gap was only 8%. Thus, pollster Frank Luntz of the Luntz Global institute recently expressed concern that his polls may fail to account for Trump supporters who are skeptical of public-opinion polling.

Antonina Tumanova

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