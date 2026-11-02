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Trump is preparing a plan to bypass Congress in case of a Democratic victory in the elections — Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The Trump administration is developing a strategy to implement policies without congressional support. The plan covers migration, tariffs, housing, and spending.

Trump is preparing a plan to bypass Congress in case of a Democratic victory in the elections — Reuters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been developing a strategy since April to implement its policies without congressional support in the event that Democrats win a majority after the midterm elections. The White House is exploring ways to expand the use of presidential powers in key areas of government administration. Reuters reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the agency, the plan covers migration policy, tariffs, housing prices, and cuts to federal spending.

In particular, the administration is considering changing the rules for distributing government grants so that the president's political appointees would have a direct influence on funding for various programs.

Lawyers are preparing legal protection for future executive orders

White House lawyers are examining the limits of presidential powers and developing legal mechanisms that would allow Trump's future decisions to be defended in court.

The U.S. could launch a powerful strike against Iran if Republicans lose — Axios01.11.26, 05:28 • 16071 view

This approach is intended to help the administration continue implementing its policies even in the face of opposition from lawmakers.

If Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives, they will be able to block the president's legislative initiatives and launch investigations into the activities of his administration.

If they also win a majority in the Senate, the Democratic Party will be able to obstruct the confirmation of Trump's nominees to key government positions.

Congress members demand that Trump preserve correspondence with artificial intelligence for a future investigation - Politico 01.11.26, 17:10 • 8250 views

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