Congress members demand that Trump preserve correspondence with artificial intelligence for a future investigation - Politico

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives called on President Donald Trump to preserve all his requests to artificial intelligence chatbots and the responses to them. They want to determine whether Grok and other AI systems influenced White House decisions. Politico reports, as UNN relays.

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In a letter to Trump obtained by POLITICO, Representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Robert Garcia of California demanded that the president preserve "any requests" sent to artificial intelligence chatbots, including Musk’s Grok, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Anthropic’s Claude, during "the performance of his constitutional, legislative, or other official or ceremonial duties," along with the AI responses. Raskin and Garcia, who are expected to take over the judiciary and oversight panels, respectively, if Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives, also requested a briefing on the matter by 5:00 p.m. on November 11.

According to the publication, the request was prompted by reports that Trump had turned to Grok for "advice on carrying out some of his presidential duties, including asking Grok to give its opinion on how Venezuelans would react to the president’s capture of Nicolás Maduro." The lawmakers noted that only "a few weeks later" Trump "ordered the U.S. military, without congressional authorization, to attack Venezuela and capture President Maduro."

Garcia and Raskin called this example "deeply troubling," because Trump "consulted Grok, but not Congress, about your military deployment to Venezuela, circumventing Congress’s constitutional authority to declare war and instead introducing into the U.S. foreign-policy decision-making process a technology that is highly manipulable and demonstrably prone to error." They also said that the White House’s use of artificial intelligence chatbots "exposes the United States to acute national security risks," and that this use "exposes the country to malicious influence by unknown and unaccountable third parties." A White House official said that "the White House preserves all necessary records in accordance with the law - the publication writes.

Trump stated that there is a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centers