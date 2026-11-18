President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a meeting.

Ukraine already has a ready interceptor missile for the Freyja anti-ballistic project, while the first completed component from its partners was a Danish radar. At the same time, creating a fully-fledged system requires integrating the developments of different countries into a single system. The Freyja offices in Europe are expected to strengthen coordination of this work, UNN reports.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the readiness of the Ukrainian missile and Danish radar. According to him, Ukraine is producing the missile and launcher, while the other elements depend on its partners.

We heard a report on the Danish radar. This is the first component from the partners that is ready. And, in general, our missile is ready. This is the main thing. The launcher and the missile are what Ukraine produces. The remaining elements depend on our partners - the president said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately noted that Ukraine hopes to test Freyja this winter and is discussing with its partners the possibility of increasing production.

The international coalition around the project is also expanding. According to the president, 11 countries have already joined Freyja. In addition, Ukraine discussed Canada's participation in this initiative with Canada: the Canadian side confirmed its readiness to support the project.

Another step toward strengthening international cooperation should be the opening of a Freyja office in Copenhagen. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian side had prepared everything necessary for this together with its Norwegian partners. The opening of an office in Oslo is also being discussed.

How Freyja offices will help coordinate the partners' work

As the expert explains, the availability of individual completed components does not yet mean that the anti-ballistic system can operate as a unified complex.

One of the most challenging stages is integrating all the elements into a single complex, primarily the fire-control systems, radar systems, software, launchers, and interceptor missiles. All these components are being developed by different companies in different countries, and each has its own technical specifications, interaction protocols, and operating characteristics - Nazarіy Barchuk, an analyst at the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, explained in a comment to UNN.

According to him, it is necessary to ensure interaction between the components such that the radar system can detect and track a target, transmit the required data to the fire-control system, and for the latter to interact correctly with the launcher and interceptor missile.

And here, coordination offices could play an important role. They could potentially help coordinate technical issues more quickly, organize cooperation between developers, resolve problems at the level of states and companies, and prevent delays caused by bureaucratic procedures. This is especially important given the announced plans to conduct combat testing in the winter of 2027. There is not much time left to coordinate all the components and verify their compatibility - Nazarіy Barchuk emphasized.

The analyst explained that the coordination offices would serve as platforms ensuring interaction between defense companies and the states participating in the program.

Essentially, the aim is for all project participants to work as a single mechanism, understand their tasks, adhere to the agreed deadlines, and be able to promptly resolve problems that arise during development. Therefore, establishing such offices has not only diplomatic or representative significance but also a completely practical purpose - to accelerate the coordination of work and bring the transition to full-scale system testing closer - Nazarіy Barchuk explained.

The expert also added that the countries that have joined Freyja are interested not only in creating a new missile defense system capable of effectively intercepting ballistic missiles at a potentially much lower cost than existing alternatives. According to him, another important factor is the localization of production in Europe, which will reduce dependence on external arms and critical component suppliers, particularly on American production chains, and minimize the risks associated with reliance on supplies of individual parts from third countries.

In other words, Freyja is of strategic importance not only for Ukraine, which needs a more affordable means of countering ballistic threats, but also for European states seeking to develop their own defense capabilities and strengthen their independence in the field of air defense. And the establishment of coordination offices in Denmark and Norway is one of the practical steps toward translating the international agreement into concrete joint work on the system - Nazar Barchuk concluded.

It will be recalled

Freyja is a project under which Ukraine, together with its partners, including European countries, is developing a missile defense system. It is intended to become a cheaper alternative to the American Patriot system, which Ukraine uses to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had already fulfilled its share of the commitments under the Freyja project.

To implement the project, Ukraine initiated the creation of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, which brought together a number of states and leading European defense companies. Fire Point, Kongsberg, Saab, Hensoldt, Diehl Defence, Thales, Leonardo, and other manufacturers have, in particular, joined the work on the Freyja system.