One of the most popular online English-language dictionaries, Cambridge Dictionary, has chosen its word of the year for 2026 — and it is the adjective "human," writes UNN.

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"Cambridge Dictionary's word of the year for 2026 is "human" (adjective), relating to people, as opposed to animals, machines or gods," the Cambridge Dictionary blog states.

As The Guardian notes, in a world where the line between humans and machines is more blurred than ever, Cambridge Dictionary "chose its word of the year in favor of natural intelligence."

Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence — led by the emergence of ChatGPT three years ago — have made the question of what it means to be human even more pressing, but the dictionary drew a firm line by choosing the 2026 word of the year and defining "human" as "having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals or machines."

Advances in AI have raised questions about whether computers can achieve consciousness, and evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins answered them in the affirmative, saying that he has "a lingering feeling that they are human." Skeptics, on the other hand, argue that there is a major difference between how the human brain develops and how an artificial intelligence system is created.

Cambridge Dictionary noted that the meaning and use of the word "human" have become more important in the age of chatbots. Colin McIntosh, the dictionary's editor, said that AI "is changing how we talk about human existence," and that the word of the year has come to be used to distinguish our work from that of advanced computer systems.

"Fears about what humans might lose when we outsource our thinking have made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI: from leading mathematicians to teachers of young children," he said.

"The recent increase in the number of compound words such as "man-made" highlights how the word has come to distinguish the work or qualities of humans from AI," he noted.

Professor Rachel Adams, an expert in AI governance and human rights from the University of Cambridge, said: "AI brings us back to questions we have been asking for millennia: who are we, what does it mean to be human? The answers to these questions have never been final or stable, but the very fact that we ask them is what unites us."

The shortlist also included other technology-related words: "agent" — a term denoting an artificial intelligence system that can operate, sometimes alarmingly, without human control — and "analogues," referring to non-digital activities. The non-technological contender was "wholesome" — a word describing something that can improve your life physically, morally or emotionally.

Earlier this month, the word "mogging" — meaning to outperform or overshadow someone or something — was named the word of the year by the renowned British English dictionary Collins Dictionary.

Technology-related words also stood out among the new entries added to Cambridge Dictionary. "Looksmaxxing" is a process describing efforts to make oneself as physically attractive as possible, associated with the online manosphere, while "aura farming" is another term often seen on social media, meaning "an activity aimed at showcasing a personality that people admire and consider attractive and interesting."

Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the news at the end of last year when some social media users asked "why he is aura farming" in his TikTok videos.

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