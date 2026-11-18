Source: cdc.gov

A dangerous drug-resistant superbug is rapidly spreading in European hospitals, passing from patient to patient and becoming increasingly difficult to treat. This warning comes from the European disease prevention agency, UNN reports, citing Politico.

Details

The number of bloodstream infections caused by treatment-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae increased by 72% between 2019 and 2025 — falling far short of the target of reducing them by 5% by 2030, according to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), published on November 18.

Infections associated with this bacterium, whose numbers have been steadily increasing in recent years, pose a serious threat to hospital patients and have a high mortality rate, usually between 40% and 70%. Analyses show that some of its strains are becoming resistant to almost all antibiotics, including new ones, and can cause severe illness and death.

The findings on treatment-resistant strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae caused the "greatest concern" among all the data collected on superbugs in Europe over the past year, Christian Giske, who leads this work at the ECDC, said at a press conference.

This is one example of the dangers associated with antimicrobial resistance — the ability of bacteria and fungi to evolve and become resistant to medicines intended to destroy them — which is estimated to claim the lives of 35,000 people each year in the EU, Iceland and Norway. For Europe, this is a "serious threat to public health," Giske said.

Despite progress in some areas, the latest reports show that the EU is still far from achieving its 2030 targets for reducing rates of drug-resistant infections. Among the problems is the limited number of new medicines available to treat such infections.

The news comes ahead of the signing in December of new European pharmaceutical legislation, which includes measures to incentivize the discovery and development of new antibiotics — through market monopoly positions for industry and the introduction of stable payment models for the countries that purchase them.

Harder to combat

Given that Klebsiella is transmitted from patient to patient, stricter infection prevention and control measures are needed to combat the growing number of infections in hospitals, the ECDC warns. This includes strengthening hand hygiene, ensuring the proper use of personal protective equipment such as gloves, as well as effective cleaning and disinfection of premises.

And although similar measures have helped significantly reduce the prevalence in the EU of the better-known hospital superbug MRSA, with Klebsiella, missing even the smallest surface can lead to the spread of the bacteria, the publication notes.

"Klebsiella is a gut bacterium, and it may have more powerful reservoirs in the body," Giske told journalists during a press briefing. "What is effective against MRSA may prove insufficient for Klebsiella. To contain a problem such as Klebsiella, even stricter adherence to infection prevention and control measures is necessary."

Countries are successfully combating infections caused by MRSA — also known as drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus: in 2025, the number of bloodstream infections caused by this bacterium was 19% lower than in 2019, exceeding the target of reducing them by 15% by 2030.

Although countries are successfully using infection-control measures to reduce MRSA rates, Klebsiella is more difficult to combat, Giske noted.

Antibiotic resistance in Escherichia coli is also difficult to reduce: despite the target of cutting these infections by 10% by 2030, the EU saw a 16.4% increase between 2019 and 2025.

Progress is mixed

It is also very important to ensure reductions in and targeted use of antibiotics, since avoiding antibiotics when they are not needed can reduce the risk of bacteria developing resistance to them.

New estimates show that antibiotic consumption in the EU fell by 5% between 2019 and 2025, well below the target of a 20% reduction by 2030.

Meanwhile, the EU is gradually making progress in using the right types of antibiotics. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is approaching its goal of ensuring that at least 65% of the antibiotics used in Europe are the right medicines, as defined by the World Health Organization, with this figure reaching 62.5% by 2025.

"We are still lagging behind a number of the EU's 2030 targets for tackling antimicrobial resistance," ECDC Director Pamela Rendi-Wagner said in her statement.

Genomic surveillance is one of the recent innovations changing the situation. It helps authorities assess more quickly how these resistant bacteria are spreading, Rendi-Wagner said.

"This, in turn, means that we can act more quickly to stop transmission, manage treatment decisions more effectively, and identify where new antibiotics are most needed," she added.

The situation in Ukraine

According to data from the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health for 2023–2024, the results of epidemiological surveillance indicate a significant spread of microorganisms with antimicrobial resistance among people wounded as a result of hostilities, which considerably complicates their treatment and poses a direct threat to Ukraine's healthcare system.

Prolonged treatment of severe wounds, the Public Health Center notes, "leads to the selection and spread of multidrug-resistant strains of such dangerous bacteria as Acinetobacter species, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococcus faecalis, Enterococcus faecium, and Streptococcus pneumoniae." The highest level of resistance to antibacterial drugs, it is noted, is observed among Gram-negative bacteria; for example, the resistance of Acinetobacter spp. to carbapenems reaches approximately 65%.

Treatment of such nosocomial strains is impossible without the timely bacteriological identification of the pathogen; the Public Health Center also emphasized the critical importance of implementing infection prevention and infection control measures to prevent the spread of such bacteria in hospitals.

At the same time, the Public Health Center notes that the full-scale war has significantly changed the patient's journey. On the way to recovery, a person may pass successively through several healthcare facilities, which is especially relevant for the wounded. At every stage, they may acquire a new pathogen: during a hospital stay, transportation between facilities, or contact with surfaces. This increases the risk of colonization and infection with multidrug-resistant microorganisms against which most antibiotics are ineffective.

This microflora then moves together with the patient, entering facilities where other people are being treated, including cancer patients with weakened immune systems, creating risks both to their lives and to the healthcare system as a whole.

To address this problem, the Public Health Center, together with partners and in cooperation with a hospital in one of Ukraine's regions, is introducing an initiative under which resistant bacteria are treated as biological contamination that moves together with the patient. Accordingly, these bacteria will be countered at hospital entrances rather than inside the hospitals.

A modular decontamination unit has already been deployed in front of the hospital's admissions department. It consists of four zones: triage (making decisions on patient allocation), and red, orange, and green zones in accordance with the decontamination algorithm. The patient undergoes wound cleansing, dressing changes, and treatment, and enters the hospital free of contamination acquired en route.

"In the conditions of a full-scale war, patients change healthcare facilities on their path to recovery. We can ensure that this journey does not add the risk of new infections for either the patient or other people. Therefore, we are introducing a unique approach for today, in which countering dangerous infections takes place outside hospital walls, before multidrug-resistant microorganisms get inside," said Volodymyr Kurpita, Director General of the Public Health Center, in September.

Back in 2022, researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine said that they were working on developing a combination therapy for severe Klebsiella pneumoniae-associated nosocomial infections to overcome their antibiotic resistance. They developed a regimen combining antibiotics. The drug combination was tested on scientific models in the laboratory—including biofilms and biomimetic models of wound surfaces. Biofilms are multicellular bacterial formations in which an infection can become "chronic."

The Institute noted that it had "proved that the new combination of drugs affects both the infection and its biofilm state. The regimen includes non-toxic antibiotics, each of which is ineffective against Klebsiella on its own, but their combination produces an excellent result."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has submitted for public discussion the draft operational plan for implementing the State Strategy for Combating Antimicrobial Resistance for 2027–2030. The document provides for strengthened infection control, the development of microbiological diagnostics, and stricter monitoring of the use of antimicrobial drugs.