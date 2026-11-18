Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

On Tuesday, November 17, the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format took place in Brussels. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports on what was achieved, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, 15 countries announced new military aid packages and confirmed their continued support for Ukraine. Denmark confirmed the allocation of an aid package that included €200 million for critically important air defense equipment.

At the same time, the United Kingdom allocated £240 million for air defense, including interceptors, LMM missiles, and radars. In addition, the Netherlands allocated a €500 million winter package.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara emphasized that every decision made during the meeting has practical significance for the country's defense and resilience.

This winter, our top priority is protecting the skies. russia continues its aerial terror, and therefore it is important for us that contributions to strengthening air defense were announced as part of the support packages he said.

We would like to remind you

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting said during a press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format that deep strikes into the territory of the russian federation are exhausting the aggressor country.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby criticized Ukraine's strikes on Wildberries facilities in the russian federation and added: "in an exchange of long-range strikes, the advantage could quite possibly end up on moscow's side."

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called criticism of Ukrainian long-range strikes against military facilities on the territory of russia unwise.