The U.S. could launch a powerful strike against Iran if Republicans lose — Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump may become more inclined to launch a new large-scale military operation against Iran if the Republican Party performs poorly in next week's midterm congressional elections. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

According to the journalist, if Trump feels humiliated or deprived of support because of the voting results, he may take decisive action.

If he feels humiliated or deprived of support, he will do something bold. That is exactly what everyone is telling the Iranians. Their best chance to reach a deal is right now - Ravid quotes his source as saying.

Reminder

Tehran did not accept the proposals conveyed by Qatar regarding ending the war with the United States and Israel. Iran insists that Washington must first end the blockade of Iranian ports and lift sanctions on oil exports.

Trump confirmed Vance’s outreach to Iran but said it concerned medical assistance