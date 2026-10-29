Trump confirmed Vance’s outreach to Iran but said it concerned medical assistance

Photo: Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Vice President JD Vance had reached out to the Iranian leadership, but denied instructing him to resume peace talks. According to the American leader, the initiative concerned the delivery of medical supplies to Iran. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had sent a letter to Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei, attempting to restore diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran.

Answering journalists’ questions, Trump said he had not instructed the vice president to begin peace talks, but had allowed him to contact the Iranian side.

They need help with medicines and various other things. He asked me what I thought. I said, "If you want to do it, that’s fine." Essentially, it concerns the delivery of supplies to help sick people the U.S. president explained.

U.S. boosts military presence near Iran

Contacts between Washington and Tehran are taking place against the backdrop of the eighth month of the war and Trump’s threats to resume strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections on November 3.

The American side continues to deploy additional military forces to the Persian Gulf, including a third carrier strike group.

At the same time, Vance’s outreach may indicate that communication channels between the countries remain open despite the military confrontation.

The United States is preparing for a new war with Iran after the election, threatening another surge in oil and gasoline prices