The first footage of the destruction on the Crimean Bridge after it was hit has appeared online, filmed as a train traveled along the railway section. Monitoring resources published it on the morning of November 18, UNN reports.

Details

The footage of a train traveling along the railway section of the Crimean Bridge after it was hit shows that "the arch and the road span of the bridge’s road section are already gone." Despite powerful explosions and extensive destruction of the neighboring road section, rail traffic has been restored. Thus, logistical connections across the Kerch Strait have been partially restored, Exilenova+ notes.

The strike on the Crimean Bridge was intended to show Putin his weakness - The Times

Update

During the night of November 17, the Defense Forces struck the Crimean Bridge. The road span collapsed.