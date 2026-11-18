Kyiv struck the Crimean Bridge in an effort to put Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in an "awkward position" ahead of his meeting with the leaders of the United States and China, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The Times reports, citing Ukrainian sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to one of the Ukrainian officers who took part in the operation, it was planned as a symbolic gesture ahead of the summit, "to show that Putin is weak." The attack was also intended to demonstrate that Ukraine is capable of conducting similar operations without the American Starlink and Starshield communications systems, whose use the United States recently restricted.

The Americans tried to paralyze our communications to prevent such operations, but this mission proved that we can create our own communications channels to relay radio signals - the publication quotes the serviceman as saying.

He added that Ukraine used drones for the first time to transmit a video signal to the missiles, enabling it to strike specific points on the bridge.

We remind you

During the night of November 17, the Defense Forces struck the Crimean Bridge. The roadway span collapsed, while the railway section was preliminarily damaged.

Explosions and the collapse of structures into the water — the SBU showed unique footage of the strike on the Crimean Bridge