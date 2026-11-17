The Security Service of Ukraine published footage of a special operation during which fighters from the Alfa special unit attacked the roadway section of the illegal structure with Palianytsia drone missiles, UNN reports.

Details

The video shows a series of strikes in the area where the metal arches are attached, followed by powerful explosions that caused the bridge structures to collapse into the water.

The SBU noted that this was already the fourth successful operation against the Crimean Bridge. Russia had called it one of the most heavily protected facilities for years and used it as a symbol of its presence in occupied Crimea.

"Russia had called it one of the most heavily protected facilities for years and used it as a symbol of its presence in occupied Crimea," the statement said.

Previously

Ukraine announced a large-scale strike on the Crimean Bridge: the roadway arch collapsed, and the railway was damaged. Traffic across the bridge was halted.