Source: glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

The world-famous music festival Glastonbury in the United Kingdom has announced its headliners for 2027, UNN reports.

Details

Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish have been announced as headliners for next year's Glastonbury Festival.

Cher will also join the list of headliners, performing as the fourth headliner at Worthy Farm on Sunday afternoon with a "legends" set.

Next year's performers will also include Massive Attack, Lily Allen, Little Simz and Primal Scream.

"We are so excited to be back after a fallow year, and, as we head into winter following this quiet period, we wanted to give you an early musical glimpse of what awaits at Glastonbury 2027 with these incredible artists. We are incredibly excited about how everything is coming together… We will bring you even more names in the new year and very much look forward to seeing you here at Worthy Farm in June to enjoy some much-needed good times," festival organizer Emily Eavis said on Instagram when announcing the lineup.

Tickets for the 2027 festival, according to Sky News, sold out in just 45 minutes at a price of at least £408 (nearly €490).

The 24-year-old Eilish will perform at Glastonbury as a headliner for the second time, having first performed there in 2022.

Meanwhile, Styles will make his festival debut following his performance at Wembley Stadium, while Fender will also headline for the first time.

The singer-songwriter from North Shields has played at the festival only once, on the Pyramid Stage in 2022, before Eilish headlined on Saturday.

Coachella 2027: all three headliners announced