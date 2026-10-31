Coachella 2027: all three headliners announced

SZA will take the final spot on the Coachella lineup, joining the festival’s 2027 headliners—Tame Impala and Dua Lipa from CAA. This was reported by Hits Daily Double, writes UNN.

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The annual festival will take place April 9–11 and 16–18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, USA. Tickets have been sold out since May.

SZA has not performed since completing the massive Grand National tour with Kendrick Lamar last year and has had only a few live appearances since then, including surprise appearances with Summer Walker and Don Toliver in June.

Tame Impala/Kevin Parker reached a new level of mainstream popularity over the past year thanks to a sold-out AEG Presents tour and the global hits "Dracula" featuring JENNIE and "Loser," which gained major momentum following the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the publication notes.

Tame Impala headlined Coachella in 2019 and also performed at the festival in 2011, 2013, and 2015.

This will be Dua Lipa’s first full-fledged solo performance at the festival after she was invited to perform with Martin Garrix in 2017.

Goldenvoice actively tried to bring BTS, Miley Cyrus, and Radiohead to the festival as headliners, but it appears that all three declined.

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