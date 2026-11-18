At midnight on November 19, the world will finally welcome the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI — the main gaming blockbuster of the decade from Rockstar Games. After years of waiting and numerous delays, the story of the criminal duo Lucia and Jason in sunny Vice City is becoming available to players. Ukrainian gamers will be able to play the game at 00:00, while New Zealand will be the first to gain access, with the game launching there at 13:00 Kyiv time, UNN reports.

Release time and prices in Ukraine

Instead of a simultaneous worldwide launch, Rockstar Games opted for a staggered release: the game unlocks at 00:00 local time in each region. Due to time-zone differences, players in Oceania and Asia gain access many hours earlier than those in Europe and America.

New Zealand will be the first country in the world to receive official access to the release, since the game launches at midnight local time in each region. Gamers will be able to start playing today, November 18, at 13:00 Kyiv time.

However, the most resourceful gamers began changing their console regions to New Zealand in order to gain earlier access to the game, prompting PlayStation to start banning accounts. According to the SourceVI community, some users created PSN accounts in New Zealand to start playing approximately 13 hours earlier. Afterward, some of them allegedly received temporary or permanent bans with the error WS-116331-5, related to violations of the PlayStation Network terms of service.

In the event of such a ban, a user may lose access to their profile and the digital content purchased on it, including the game preorder.

In Ukraine, the game will become available at midnight on the night of November 19. On Ukrainian marketplaces, the game can be purchased for 3,999 hryvnias.

According to market analytics company Sensor Tower, a total of 15.88 million copies of the game were sold for a total amount exceeding $1.54 billion, of which $1.15 billion was generated by PlayStation 5 consoles, with the remainder coming from Xbox.

Plot

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida, in the fictional city of Vice City.

Vice City previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto (1997) and was the main city in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002) and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006).

The game tells the story of a criminal duo: Lucia Caminos (the series' first female protagonist since 2000) and her partner Jason Duval.

As already noted, the game's main characters are a pair of young criminals — Jason and Lucia. Trying to make money, they become entangled in a large-scale conspiracy across the state of Leonida. To survive, the protagonists will have to join forces.

Game development

After the release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013, Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies stated that the company had "some ideas" for a new game in the series. In March 2018, The Know reported that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series was codenamed Project Americas and would be set in the fictional American city of Vice City (modeled on the city of Miami) and in South America.

In July 2022, journalist Jason Schreier reported in Bloomberg that the game would be called Grand Theft Auto VI and would feature two main protagonists inspired by the story of Bonnie and Clyde, including a woman of Latin American descent.

On February 4, 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that it was developing a new game in the Grand Theft Auto series. In July 2022, Rockstar announced that Red Dead Online would no longer receive major updates because the company's main resources were focused on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

On December 4, 2023, a low-quality "leaked" version of the trailer appeared on the X network. Within an hour of the trailer leak, Rockstar Games published the official trailer on YouTube, revealing the game's title, its main characters, some gameplay details, and the release year for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming platforms.

Tom Petty's song "Love Is a Long Road" plays in the trailer. The first trailer for GTA VI broke the record for the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube within 24 hours, surpassing YouTuber MrBeast's achievement.

The game was initially scheduled for release in the third or fourth quarter of 2025, but in May of that year, Rockstar announced that the release had been delayed by a year—to May 26, 2026.

At the same time, the developers unveiled the game's second trailer.

Jason and Lucia have always known that the odds are against them. But when a simple operation goes awry, they find themselves on the darkest side of the brightest place in America, at the very heart of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the entire state of Leonida—and they are forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to survive - the trailer's description reads.

As early as November 2025, the developers announced that the game's release was being postponed to November 19, 2026.

On June 18, 2026, Rockstar Games unveiled the cover art and announced that pre-orders would begin on June 25, thereby launching the marketing campaign.

In August, the developers from Rockstar Games, together with the Netflix platform, held an online screening of a 27-minute preview of the upcoming game Grand Theft Auto VI.

Recall

The number of pre-orders for GTA 6 is estimated to have exceeded $1 billion a week before launch.