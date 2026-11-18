Major General Serhii Duka

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka stated that in the year since amendments to the legislation were introduced, not a single employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has taken a polygraph test. According to him, the anti-corruption bureau has still not even agreed with the SBU on the methodology for conducting the test. Duka made the statement during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense and anti-corruption spheres, UNN correspondent reports.

"The latest law, the amendments to the law on NABU, stipulated that all NABU employees must take a polygraph test. All employees—it is stipulated by that law. At this point, a year has already passed, and not a single NABU employee has taken a polygraph test. They have to agree the methodology for conducting it with us. Even the methodology has not been agreed upon, because there will be questions such as: \"Have you carried out assignments in the interests of law enforcement agencies of other states? Have you passed such information to them?\". I see this as a problem. NABU employees—there are 400 of them—could have done this in three weeks. Taken a polygraph test. But they have not even agreed on the methodology. Why?" Duka said.

According to him, representatives of the anti-corruption bureau said that they did not have the ability to agree on the methodology for conducting the polygraph test.

After this, TSC head and MP Oleksii Honcharenko instructed that a request be prepared to determine how the legislative provision on NABU employees taking polygraph tests is being implemented.

We remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAP announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing unlawful benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the figures involved in Operation \"Carthage\" was Major General of the SBU Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed on Serhii Duka a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office insisted on a significantly larger amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he did not have the ability to pay such bail independently and denied any intention to hide from the investigation.

After the court’s decision, SBU employees began collecting funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pretrial detention center. On the eve of his release from the pretrial detention center, Serhii Duka also received expressions of support from SBU employees defending Ukraine’s independence on the front line. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said that they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.