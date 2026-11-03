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Police identify 16 active participants in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2942 views

Police are investigating clashes and attempts to force entry in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Sixteen active participants in the gathering have been identified.

Police identify 16 active participants in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
Maksym Tsutskiridze. Photo: National Police

The police are investigating unlawful actions during a gathering in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and have identified 16 active participants. Acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze reported this during a briefing at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

Tsutskiridze said that after video statements were circulated alleging that people were being unlawfully detained near the building, clashes and attempts to force entry occurred. The police are investigating unlawful actions during the gathering and have identified 16 active participants.

In addition

For his part, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi stressed that manipulative reports had been circulated about the incident, distorting the actual course of events and creating additional tension in society.

The minister spoke about the circumstances preceding the protest and the active participation of some of its participants, including a woman dressed in the uniform of an emergency medical service employee. Ivan Vyhivskyi stressed that all actions must be assessed within the framework of the law, while law enforcement agencies must verify the circumstances of the incident and the conduct of its participants.

"Scheme for extracting draft dodgers": the Interior Ministry said that the “female medic” may have received money for the unrest near Kyiv03.11.26, 18:38 • 15083 views

We would like to remind you

The State Bureau of Investigation launched criminal proceedings over the events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were initiated under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after unauthorized abandonment of their military unit (UAOL)."

After reports alleging the unlawful detention of servicemen were circulated on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the SBI said.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.  

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying on the premises have already left it, the NGU spokesperson reported.  

Antonina Tumanova

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