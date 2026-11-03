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"Scheme for extracting draft dodgers": the Interior Ministry said that the “female medic” may have received money for the unrest near Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3500 views

The Interior Ministry believes that the fake female medic tried to take a serviceman out of unauthorized absence from his military unit and may have received money for it. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the events following the clashes.

"Scheme for extracting draft dodgers": the Interior Ministry said that the “female medic” may have received money for the unrest near Kyiv

Law enforcement officers are treating the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka as a scheme to illegally remove military personnel, while the pseudo-medic actually wanted to take away a serviceman who was staying there after going AWOL. She probably received money for this. Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivskyi said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

According to the minister, the “medic’s” husband also went AWOL, while the woman herself, according to information available to law enforcement, was hiding him at home.

We understand that this woman, who arrived at the scene, had a specific goal—to fraudulently take away the serviceman who had gone AWOL and previously committed this offense. By the way, her husband also went AWOL—according to our information, she was hiding him at home. But we are working through the details and thoroughly examining all the connections because, as I have already said, she had repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement and discredited the authorities. Perhaps there was a broader plan here; we will definitely assess it, establish who prompted her, and draw all the necessary conclusions

— Vygivskyi said.

In addition, the minister called the incident part of yet another scheme to remove conscripts from military service. According to him, the woman went to the scene specifically for this purpose.

This is a kind of scheme for extracting draft evaders. You know that there are many schemes and many avenues now, and we are constantly working on this and constantly commenting on both evasion of mobilization and cases of going AWOL, when people avoid service in various ways

— the minister added.     

 According to Vygivskyi, “this really is a scheme, and this woman went there specifically for that purpose.”

In principle, there is information that she also made money from this 

— the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Budanov: person in a medic's uniform found near the house in Borshchahivka was questioned and detained03.11.26, 14:23 • 15089 views

To remind you

The State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings over the events that occurred on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, “the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after going AWOL.”

After reports allegedly claiming that servicemen were being illegally detained spread on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which gunshots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.  

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying in the premises have already left it, the National Guard spokesperson reported.  

Alla Kiosak

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