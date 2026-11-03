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Budanov: person in a medic's uniform found near the house in Borshchahivka was questioned and detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Near a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a person in a medic's uniform was found who had previously been at the site. The person was questioned, and further work is being conducted with them.

Budanov: person in a medic's uniform found near the house in Borshchahivka was questioned and detained

After the events of November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, a person who was at the scene wearing a medical worker’s uniform and had purchased an ambulance was questioned, and further work is currently being carried out with her; she has been detained. Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov reported this during the November 3 telethon, UNN writes.

One person, having put on a medical worker’s uniform for some reason and previously purchased an ambulance, together with her driver, conducted, so to speak, reconnaissance of this site at least three days beforehand. All of this was recorded, and so on. Then, when the questioning was conducted—and now further work is being carried out with this person—all these materials were found on her phone. That is, a deliberate action was being prepared

- Budanov said.

The head of the Presidential Office also reported that law enforcement officers  found photographs and correspondence with Telegram channels that disseminated materials about the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on the "female medic’s" phone. According to him, the woman has now been detained.

"There is correspondence, there are photographs, and so on. There is correspondence with certain Telegram channels that launched all this mass distribution.  I do not know fully what purpose all this was done for. Either for personal motives—to raise one’s profile or earn some money—but the question will be: who pays such money for such services? Or perhaps still for a somewhat different—anti-state—purpose; but, one way or another, we cannot simply attribute everything to the activities of provocateurs—this situation revealed tension in society, and the fact that there are problems that need to be resolved. This is simply a statement of fact. Yes, on the one hand there are provocateurs, but on the other hand—there is tension in society. Yes, she has been detained," Budanov said.

The head of the Presidential Office also commented on the condition of those who were in the building during the incident.

"Those who needed assistance are in hospital. As it turned out, most of them did not require any medical assistance, but all this will become clear later," the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine added.

Update

The State Bureau of Investigation launched criminal proceedings over the events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military service member).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after unauthorized absence from their military unit (UA)".

After reports allegedly claiming the illegal detention of military personnel spread on social media, citizens gathered near the building. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the SBI stated.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.  

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying on the premises have already left it, the National Guard spokesperson reported.  

Alla Tulinskaya

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