Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 5866 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 23796 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 48854 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 41178 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 60643 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 68843 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62072 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65434 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 69361 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 122151 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Peace, sovereignty, future: Macron announced three messages after arriving in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Emmanuel Macron stated that Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire, but Russia is delaying. He emphasized increasing pressure on the Russian Federation in coordination with the United States if Moscow continues the blockade.

Peace, sovereignty, future: Macron announced three messages after arriving in Ukraine

A fair and lasting peace begins with a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, but Russia is delaying and setting conditions to buy time. If Moscow continues its "blockade" on a complete ceasefire, Europeans, in close coordination with the US, will increase pressure on the Russian Federation. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN.

Returning to Kyiv, my first thought goes to the Ukrainians. For over three years, you have resisted with amazing courage... The security of our continent is at stake here. Faced with Russian aggression, our response must be collective. We are making this trip together with Germany, Poland, and Great Britain 

- Macron wrote on X.

Macron said he has three messages.

First, peace. A fair and lasting peace begins with a complete and unconditional ceasefire. This is the proposal we are making with the United States. Ukraine accepted it on March 11. Russia, for its part, is delaying, setting conditions, buying time, and continuing its war of invasion. If Moscow continues its blockade, we will increase the pressure, as Europeans and in close coordination with the US. We welcome President Trump's call to take this step 

- Macron emphasized.

Macron said that the meaning of the visit to Ukraine today is the desire for peace.

Our unity is our strength. This is also the meaning of this trip: we all want peace! 

- he emphasized.

The second message is sovereignty.

The peace agreement that will be built must guarantee its security. This is what we have been working on during meetings in Paris, London, and today in Kyiv. We are moving forward together. Finally, the future. Ukraine is fighting for its people, but also for the European ideal in which we believe. A free, strong, prosperous, and European Ukraine: this is our horizon 

- Macron wrote.

We expect important decisions: MFA on the visit of four leaders of the "coalition of the willing"10.05.25, 09:22 • 1664 views

Supplement

On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain – Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the decisive".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine on May 10. The meeting will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe.

On May 9, Reuters reported that the United States, together with European allies, is working on a proposal to declare a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

