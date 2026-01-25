$43.170.00
Over the week, Russia launched more than 1,700 drones, 1,380 bombs, and 69 missiles at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Russia has intensified its attacks on energy infrastructure, other infrastructure, and residential buildings, using drones, aerial bombs, and missiles. Zelenskyy reported over 1,700 drones, 1,380 aerial bombs, and 69 missiles in a week.

Over the week, Russia launched more than 1,700 drones, 1,380 bombs, and 69 missiles at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Russia has intensified its attacks on energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings, using drones, aerial bombs, and various types of missiles. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the main targets of Russian attacks remain the energy system, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings.

This week alone, the Russians launched over 1,700 attack drones, more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles of various types. Every massive Russian strike can be devastating. Therefore, missiles for air defense systems are needed daily, and we continue to work with America and Europe to ensure more sky protection.

 - the post states.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that work is underway in Vilnius today with partners to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Today in Vilnius, we are coordinating with our partners in the region - Lithuania and Poland. We are working with each leader to strengthen Ukraine. Everyone must clearly understand the threat coming from Russia, and our nations understand this best. Thank you to everyone who helps us stand strong.

- emphasizes the President of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of January 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 102 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 87 enemy Shahed drones and other types.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
