New power outages in 4 regions after Russian attacks, Kyiv and two regions with restrictions, weather-related disruptions in Ternopil region - Ministry of Energy

In four regions, new power outages due to regular Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, in Kyiv, the region, and Odesa region, there are still network restrictions, emergency blackouts in most regions, and weather-related power outages in Ternopil region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukraine's energy system is operating under increased load due to constant Russian attacks and difficult weather conditions. Repair crews of energy workers and district heating companies are continuously eliminating the consequences of damage to energy infrastructure. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Enemy shelling

"As a result of night enemy strikes, consumers in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power as of this morning," the report says.

Emergency recovery work is being carried out in all regions.

Schedules, restrictions, and emergency blackouts

"In Kyiv, Kyiv, and Odesa regions, distribution system operators continue to apply network restrictions. A return to predicted hourly outage schedules will occur after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"To preserve the integrity of the energy system, emergency blackouts are currently being forced in most regions due to equipment overload under very high consumption levels. A return to predicted hourly outage schedules will occur after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the ministry reported.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to weather conditions, 10 settlements in Ternopil region are without power, and repair work is ongoing there," the report says.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's energy sector is operating in emergency mode.

The Ministry of Energy thanked all services and repair crews who are continuously working in extremely difficult conditions to restore light and heat to Ukrainian homes.

