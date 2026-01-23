$43.170.01
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 26282 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 18333 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 19598 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 20124 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 23192 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 46888 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 58693 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 40790 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33598 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
New power outages in 4 regions after Russian attacks, Kyiv and two regions with restrictions, weather-related disruptions in Ternopil region - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Four regions of Ukraine are without power due to night attacks by Russia, and network restrictions are in effect in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Odesa region. Emergency shutdowns have been implemented in most regions due to an overloaded energy system.

New power outages in 4 regions after Russian attacks, Kyiv and two regions with restrictions, weather-related disruptions in Ternopil region - Ministry of Energy

In four regions, new power outages due to regular Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, in Kyiv, the region, and Odesa region, there are still network restrictions, emergency blackouts in most regions, and weather-related power outages in Ternopil region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukraine's energy system is operating under increased load due to constant Russian attacks and difficult weather conditions. Repair crews of energy workers and district heating companies are continuously eliminating the consequences of damage to energy infrastructure.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Enemy shelling

"As a result of night enemy strikes, consumers in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power as of this morning," the report says.

Emergency recovery work is being carried out in all regions.

Schedules, restrictions, and emergency blackouts

"In Kyiv, Kyiv, and Odesa regions, distribution system operators continue to apply network restrictions. A return to predicted hourly outage schedules will occur after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"To preserve the integrity of the energy system, emergency blackouts are currently being forced in most regions due to equipment overload under very high consumption levels. A return to predicted hourly outage schedules will occur after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the ministry reported.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to weather conditions, 10 settlements in Ternopil region are without power, and repair work is ongoing there," the report says.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's energy sector is operating in emergency mode.

The Ministry of Energy thanked all services and repair crews who are continuously working in extremely difficult conditions to restore light and heat to Ukrainian homes.

Julia Shramko

