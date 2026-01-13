$43.260.18
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 3642 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 19546 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 34666 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 25718 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 26642 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 42040 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 21157 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 22230 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 47725 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Kyiv and 7 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; forced outages are in effect - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Due to another massive missile and drone attack by Russia, consumers in Kyiv and 7 regions are without power. Emergency shutdowns and grid restrictions have been introduced.

Kyiv and 7 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; forced outages are in effect - Ministry of Energy

Due to a new Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, there are power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions, emergency shutdowns and/or forced restrictions in Kyiv, Dnipro, and two regions, and weather-related power disruptions in two regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"Overnight, Russia launched another massive missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure of several regions of Ukraine. As a result of the shelling, consumers in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power as of this morning," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits. Restoring power supply will take time, the ministry noted.

Bad weather

"Due to adverse weather conditions, 17 settlements in Chernihiv and Zakarpattia regions are without power. Repair crews are working to restore damaged networks," the report states.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"Currently, hourly power outage schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Emergency shutdowns are being applied in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Their duration may be affected by a significant drop in air temperature," the Ministry of Energy noted.

And added: "Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by shelling, distribution system operators in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Odesa region, and Dnipro city are forced to apply network restrictions." Previously published hourly outage schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect. Systemic restrictions will be lifted immediately after the situation stabilizes.

"Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time due to hostilities. The situation there is the most difficult due to constant shelling," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Vyazovchenko emphasized that Ukraine "is experiencing one of the most difficult winters since independence, and called on Ukrainians in these difficult days to support each other, share warmth and light with those who are having a harder time, help the elderly, children, neighbors, and animals, and also consume electricity sparingly during hours when it is available."

Russia is betting more on winter and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy and agreements with Trump - Zelenskyy08.01.26, 21:02 • 5617 views

Julia Shramko

